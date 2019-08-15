M'boro's brave airforce personnel will be forever remembered

FOREVER REMEMBERED: Two honour boards will list 29 Royal Australian Air Force personnel who served at the Maryborough base.

MARYBOROUGH'S airmen and women who lost their lives during World War II will be forever remembered thanks to a Federal Government grant.

Two honour boards will list 29 Royal Australian Air Force personnel who served at the Maryborough base.

The names were researched by the team at the Maryborough Military Aviation Museum who will showcase the boards in their museum.

Maryborough Military Aviation Museum secretary David Geck said it was important to immortalise those who served for their relatives.

"It's very important because as people pass on, we get a lot of their relatives coming to us and looking to retrace their steps," Mr Geck said.

"As part of another grant, we're hoping to research all personnel who served at the RAAF base in Maryborough so people can come in and visualise what their mothers or fathers were doing during World War II.

"We have names identified that were readily available on the national archives, and we have lots of original Chronicle newspaper cuttings from the 1940s and they have a lot of the details of people who were killed in action."

Mr Geck said the $3900 grant covered the cost of the boards which will be locally made.

"We are working in conjunction with the Maryborough Men's Shed to create the honour boards and we're also employing another local firm who will make all the gold lettering," he said.

Mr Geck welcomed information from Fraser Coasters with relatives who served in the Royal Australian Air Force.