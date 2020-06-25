Open Gardens to transition from council to community event

Maryborough Open House Gardens - 182 Cheapside Street - Warren, Raabe, Rhonda Raabe and Joanne Bazeley have created a garden of curiosities around every corner.

Maryborough Open House Gardens - 182 Cheapside Street - Warren, Raabe, Rhonda Raabe and Joanne Bazeley have created a garden of curiosities around every corner. Valerie Horton

CORONAVIRUS might have cancelled Maryborough's Open House event, but Open Gardens just got a big boost.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council yesterday voted to provide community sponsorship of up to $5000 annually over three years for Maryborough Open Gardens at its monthly meeting.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the council was supporting Maryborough Open Gardens to transition from a council-led event to a community-led event held on a separate weekend to Maryborough Open House.

"Maryborough Open Gardens is a fantastic event where our local gardeners share their love of gardening and open their gardens for visitors to enjoy and be inspired," he said.

"The event has grown in popularity and will be held on August 29 and 30 this year - subject to COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

"The Maryborough Open Gardens Working Group has limited ability to fund its operations because the gardens are open for free, so council will provide a community sponsorship package of up to $5000 annually for three years, with an option for a further three years.

"Council will also feature a number of its gardens as part of the event, such as the formal Elizabeth Rose Garden in Kent Street to the more relaxed Pioneer Park."

The council funding will help the group pay for web site costs, promotional material such as brochures and posters, and insurance.

More information is available from the group's website https://maryboroughopengardens.net/ or by following them on Facebook.