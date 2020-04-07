M’boro eatery launches in troubled times

New Maryborough restaurant Nosh 2.0 will bring a new twist on street food to the Heritage City.

CORONAVIRUS hasn't stopped Liza Higham & Leesa Kinnane from bringing their latest street food sensation to the Heritage City.

The pair recently opened their new restaurant Nosh 2.0 in Maryborough, offering a hearty selection of burgers, loaded hotdogs and chips, dip plates and coffee.

Ms Kinnane said there had been a lot of "tears, turmoil, confusion and emotion" in the lead-up to the opening but she was amazed at the local reception, especially during a public health crisis.

Nosh 2.0 owners Liza Higham & Leesa Kinnane.

"The support from the Maryborough community has been astounding," Ms Kinnane said,

"By the second day we set up, we had over 1000 followers on Facebook.

"Everyone has gone above and beyond to support us."

The shop will expand its trading hours as the coronavirus restrictions ease.