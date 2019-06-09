Mbye's our captain and will be moving forward: Maguire

TOUGH LOSS: Moses Mbye of the Tigers reacts during his team's defeat to the Canberra Raiders at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney on Friday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has declared Moses Mbye as the captain of the NRL club "moving forward" amid rumours of a move to North Queensland.

Just days after enjoying the euphoria of a State of Origin win on debut, Mbye was linked with what would be a stunning switch to Townsville.

It comes after revelations the Queensland utility was set to be axed to the bench for their round-11 loss to South Sydney, only to be ruled out through injury.

Named at fullback before Friday's 28-0 thumping at the hands of Canberra, Mbye started in the centres before injuries forced him to fullback and five-eighth.

Asked after the match if he was aware of Mbye's links with the Cowboys, Maguire said: "Never, never."

Pressed on whether he would be open to granting Mbye a release if requested, Maguire said: "Moey's our captain.

"I'm not quite sure where you're going with that one. Moses is our captain and he will be moving forward."

Maguire claimed his decision to shift Mbye into the backline was a result of a three defeats in four games before their latest slip-up against the Raiders.

It was the fourth time in the Tigers' past six games they conceded over 28 points.

"We're just looking at various of our game to improve the team. We've come off three losses (sic), so we're looking at different ways we can improve," he said.

Asked for his thoughts on Mbye's form, Maguire said: "He's been going well."

The speculation around Mbye also comes on the same day Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was officially granted a release from his deal with Penrith.

The New Zealand captain has been linked with Maguire, who appointed Watene-Zelezniak as his country's skipper last year.

"Whether he's released or not, it's been talked about a bit already," Maguire said.

"I've got a connection with Dallin but at the end of the day, you've got to able to fit him into a salary cap. There's plenty of teams who would look at quality players.

"We're no different."

Tigers veteran Benji Marshall will be headed for scans after failing to emerge from halftime due to an eye injury.

Mahe Fonua also suffered a suspected foot injury.

"That's a bit of a worry, that one. It's a foot injury so we'll have to get a scan on that and see where he's at," Maguire said.