McAndrew ready for Reign Fighting bout with Atom

THE SMILING Assassin is ready to take his first scalp.

Hervey Bay mixed martial artist Ken McAndrew will step into the Octagon at tonight's Reign Fighting 3 against Danny Atom.

It is a long-awaited bout for McAndrew, who has spent four months in preparation for the Mansfield Tavern event.

Known as a smiling assassin - Mixed Martial Arts competitior Ken McAndrew is ready for his amateur fight against Durant on Saturday 8 April 2017. Valerie Horton

But the Smiling Assassin, who drove to Brisbane on Thursday, said he was ready.

Learn more about Hervey Bay fighter Ken McAndrew here

"I'm feeling really good, I don't have any major injury concerns or anything," he said ahead of yesterday's weigh-in. "Eve though it's been four months it's been a good preparation."

McAndrew said he expected Atom to come out swinging in the first round.

"That's how he won his last fight, he put them on the back foot, but I don't think his striking is that good.

"I'll be ready."

SPORT ALERTS: Follow the latest in Fraser Coast sport by clicking here and then FOLLOW TOPIC.