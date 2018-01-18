McCarthy battles through scorcher, fourth overall

Italian rider Elia Viviani wins stage three of the Tour Down Under from Glenelg to Victor Harbor, South Australia. Maryborough's Jay McCarthy, pictured off Viviani's shoulder in the background, finish the stage tenth overall.

JAY McCarthy survived a South Australian scorcher to maintain a strong position midway through the Tour Down Under.

The BORA-hansgrohe rider of the finished the TDU's shortened third stage tenth overall, behind Italian winner Elia Viviani and ochre jersey holder Caleb Ewan.

McCarthy earned a valuable bonus second during the second sprint in his quest for a maiden TDU title.

He remains fourth overall heading in to two vital stages, both of which could have a major bearing on the overall result.

"It was a very hot day, it is nice the organisation came to us and decided to cut some of the laps and shorten the stage,” McCarthy said.

"I was able to get another second on the road, which will be important coming into the final few days.

"It was a good day overall but very hot!"

Viviani's win elevated the Quick-Step Floors rider to second over all (+10), with Daryl Impey third (+14) and McCarthy fourth (+15).