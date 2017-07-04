McCarthy delivers Sagan to Tour de France stage win

IT MAY have only been a fleeting moment, but Maryborough's Jay McCarthy shone on the international screen on Sunday night.

The Maryborough rider had his moment on the big screen when he surged his way to the front of the peleton (chasing pack) during stage two of the Tour de France on Sunday.

He ended up crossing the line at 26th - a fair climb from his previous time trial of 109th in stage 1.

McCarthy crossed the line at 75th during the third round of the race on Monday.

The ranking means he's now the fifth best-placed Australian in the eight that remain in the race.

President of the Fraser Coast Cycling club Scott Gilmour said it was terrific to see him rank out of the top 100 cyclists in the world.

"At his age, you don't get to being in the top class... he'll definitely keep moving up," Mr Gilmour said.

"His job is to protect one of the world champs at the moment, so he's doing what he needs to do."

McCarthy was picked as one of Bora Hansgrohe's nine riders earlier this year.

In January, he finished third overall at the Tour Down Under, stepping up from his fourth-place ranking in 2016. That same year, he was named the Young Rider Jersey winner.

McCarthy is ranked 15th in the Best Young Rider standings, about 2 minutes and 20 seconds behind Frenchman Pierre Latour.