McCarthy included in Australia's World Championship team

Maryborough cyclist Jay McCarthy in action for his team, BORA-hansgrohe. McCarthy will ride at the Tour de France.

Tour de France green jersey winner Michael Matthews will lead Australia's UCI Road World Championships team but the squad will boast a distinct Fraser Coast flavour.

Maryborough product Jay McCarthy is the only Queenslander included in the elite men's 10-strong team.

McCarthy, who rode for BORA-Hansgrohe in the Tour de France earlier this year, will ride alongside the likes Mathew Hayman (ACT), Luke Durbridge (WA) and Simon Clarke (VIC) at the Bergen, Norway, event.

Cycling Australia CEO Nicholas Green OAM said he was excited by the team's prospects.

"This is certainly a team that has the strength and depth to challenge for the podium in Norway and we wish them the very best for race day,” he said.

McCarthy finished the Tour de France 16th in the Young Rider's classification, amd 94th overall.

"These selections are all made with performance perspectives in mind,” said High Performance Director Simon Jones.

"We have good chances in both the elite men's and women races.

"The men's team is focused on providing Michael Matthews 100% commitment in the road race and we believe we have prioritised selections to ensure the best possible outcome on race day.”

The 2017 UCI Road World Championships will be held in Bergen, Norway from September 16-24.

Elite Men: Simon CLARKE (VIC) Cannondale Drapac/Carnegie Caulfield CC, Rohan DENNIS^ (SA) BMC Racing Team/Adelaide CC, Mitchell DOCKER (VIC) Orica-Scott/Brunswick CC, Luke DURBRIDGE (WA) Orica-Scott /Midland CC, Jack HAIG (VIC) Orica-Scott/Bendigo & District CC, Heinrich HAUSSLER (NSW) Bahrain-Merida/Inverell CC, Mathew HAYMAN (ACT) Orica-Scott /Canberra CC, Michael MATTHEWS (ACT) Team Sunweb/Tuggeranong Vikings CC, Jay McCARTHY (QLD) Bora-Hansgrohe/Fraser Coast CC, Rory SUTHERLAND (ACT) Movistar.

Elite Women: Gracie ELVIN (ACT) Orica-Scott/Canberra CC, Katrin GARFOOT* (QLD) Orica-Scott/Gold Coast CC, Shara GILLOW (QLD) FDJ/Sunshine Coast CC, Sarah ROY (NSW) Orica-Scott/Sydney Uni Velo Club, Amanda SPRATT (NSW) Orica-Scott/Penrith CC.

Under-23 Men: Lucas HAMILTON (VIC) Mitchelton-Scott/Ararat & District CC, Jai HINDLEY (WA) Mitchelton-Scott/Midland CC, Callum SCOTSON* (SA) BMC Racing/Port Adelaide C, Robert STANNARD (NSW) Mitchelton-Scott/Manly Warringah CC, Michael STORER (WA) Mitchelton-Scott/Midland CC

Under 19: Madeleine FASNACHT (TAS) TIS Racing/Hobart Wheelers CC*, Sebastian BERWICK (QLD)/St George CC*, Mitchell WRIGHT (NSW) Mobius Future Racing/Illawarra CC*