McConnell Lookout closed for road works

THE popular McConnell Lookout will be closed for two weeks for road works.

The lookout, located at Renay Robinson Dr, Gayndah, will be closed from today, February 24, for approximately two weeks and is expected to reopen on March 10 weather permitting.

The fence will be upgraded and extended for public safety, and the timber handrails and wood-fire barbecues will be replaced. Work will also fix the gravel paths.

The North Burnett Regional Council apologises for any inconvenience caused, and appreciates your patience over the next couple of weeks.

For more information you can contact the council's engineering and environmental services on 1300 696 272 (1300 MY NBCRC).