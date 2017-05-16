27°
News

McCulkin murders: 'They'll never find them'

Geoff Egan
| 16th May 2017 4:14 PM
Barbara McCulkin and her daughters Vicki and Leanne. The family disappeared in 1974.
Barbara McCulkin and her daughters Vicki and Leanne. The family disappeared in 1974. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ACCUSED murderer Vincent O'Dempsey allegedly told a fellow inmate police would "never find” the bodies of Barbara, Leanne and Vicki McCulkin.

The prison informant, who cannot be named, told Brisbane Supreme Court yesterday he had regular conversations with Mr O'Dempsey when they were both jailed in 2016.

Mr O'Dempsey, a 78-year-old Warwick resident, has pleaded not guilty to three charges of murder and one of deprivation of liberty.

In one conversation, the informant told Mr O'Dempsey he did not think the authorities had enough evidence on him.

"I told him (the police) obviously got nothing on you and he said 'Yeah, I know and they'll never find them',” he said.

The informant said on another occasion Mr O'Dempsey told him "In those days if you got paid to do a job you did it”.

"That just gave me goose bumps,” the informant said.

"He said 'I wasn't going to go down for a bunch of them'.”

But the informant said when he asked Mr O'Dempsey if he had killed Vicki and Leanne he said "never laid a hand on them”.

Barbara McCulkin and her daughters Vicki, 13 and Leanne, 11, disappeared from their Highgate Hill home in January 1974. Mr O'Dempsey's trial was separated from that of his co-accused, Gary Reginald "Shorty” Dubois.

Mr O'Dempsey's barrister Terry Glynn accused the informant of using notes to "learn” rather than relying on memory. But the informant maintained he did remember the events.

Mr Glynn questioned the quality and reliability of the informant's evidence.

The informant said Mr O'Dempsey gave him a message and a phone number to pass on to a friend on the outside if he was granted bail.

The informant said he used greyhound racing jersey colours to record the phone number without others realising what it was.

He said Mr O'Dempsey told him to use the number to pass on a message to an ex-girlfriend of Mr O'Dempsey's, who he thought would be a witness, telling her to deny having a relationship with him or seeing any criminal activity.

"He said that would blow (the prosecution's) case out of the water. He said that was his only hope,” the informant said.

The informant said Mr O'Dempsey wanted him to flee to Melbourne after passing on the message.

The trial continues.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  garry reginald dubois mcculkin murders murder supreme court trial vincent o'dempsey

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Investigation continues into cause of Gundiah crash

Investigation continues into cause of Gundiah crash

The cause of a crash that took the life of an 86-year-old Hervey Bay man in Gundiah on Monday is still under investigation.

  • News

  • 16th May 2017 4:44 PM

Hefty fines for those who don't control their cats

Should cats be kept inside? Do you have any tips to stop cats from wandering outside their yards? Please note, your comments could be printed in the Chronicle.

The council is warning irresponsible Fraser Coast pet owners.

We asked you to rate the Fraser Coast and you answered

We asked you to rate the Fraser Coast on a scale of 1-5 and tell us why you gave it that score.

"You don't realise just how good you have it until its gone."

8 jobs you can apply for now on the Fraser Coast

Job hunting

There are multiple sales roles on the job market.

Local Partners

Free transport for mobility scooter users to Coast show

Those that need a little help getting around will be able to enjoy the upcoming Fraser Coast Show thanks to a free transport service organised by Ian Dinte.

320kmh Coast bullet train a 'pie in the sky' with potential

DOUBTFUL: Rail campaigner Jeff Addison is doubtful a fast rail will happen. He now takes the bus, after commuting via rail for years.

Rail advocate says fast train for the Coast is "totally unrealistic"

Dance stars take the stage at M'boro eisteddfod

Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - secondary school grades 10 -12 contemporary group. Aldridge State High dance troupe performing to Hallelujah - Hannah Gillespie amongst her fellow dancers.

Organisers say the event is growing every year.

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (May 13-14)

Take a cruise this Mother's Day on the Spirit of Hervey Bay.

Our full list of things to do for the second weekend of May.

Event on this weekend to help mistreated horses

Hucknall Horse Rescue 's Skye Scott and Ainsley Murdoch-Pannier.

Money raised will go towards feed and vet bills.

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

THE beauty of India manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

MasterChef judge faces court over food poisoning

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris to face court over food poisoning.

Inside Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ ‘powerful’ wedding

Jim Parsons reveals wedding shots on Instagram

Internet claims Avril Lavigne has died and been replaced

Bizarre rumours have spread that claim Avril Lavigne has been replaced by a woman called Melissa.

The internet thinks Avril Lavigne is dead and has been replaced

Sheeran, Bieber: Michael Pell names best Sunrise guests

Katy Perry on Sunrise.

Sunrise executive producer reveals best and worst celebrity guests.

Netflix announces first-ever original Aussie series

Netflix announces its first ever original Australian series.

Netflix announces Tidelands, a supernatural crime drama.

Game of Thrones "prequels": George RR Martin spills

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

“What we’re talking about are new stories"

BLUE CHIP LOCATION, DEVELOPERS DREAM !!!

490 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

House 12 6 6 Auction in...

Positioned in a major tourist area of Hervey Bay + zoned high density = the ideal development site! This DEVELOPMENT opportunity is currently operating as...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 $259,000

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 $548,000

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $379,000

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

ROOM TO MOVE

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 1 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 $649,000

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

Lifestyle and Location

8/142-146 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction In...

2 Bedrooms 2 way bathroom Pool area Gated Complex Close to Shopping Centres Please call for more information

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

Great unit in a great location. Enquire Today!

1/10 McKean Street, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction In...

2 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans throughout Single lock up Garage Only minutes to Cafes, shops and beach

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!