McDonald's launches new Big Mac for summer

The Big Mac BLT ... a towering wonder of beef and pork with a respectable amount of salad
by Simone Mitchell

AS IF it wasn't hard enough choosing what to order during those high-pressure moments at the Macca's drive-through, they've added yet another burger to make the job even more difficult.

McDonald's is launching a new burger - the Big Mac BLT - and it goes on sale from 10.30am today.

A new Big Mac to wrap your laughing gear around

 

"To help customers go full summer as the temperature rises, we're pairing our iconic Big Mac with an Aussie favourite - the BLT - to serve up one of our classics with a twist," explains Jo Feeney, director of marketing for McDonald's Australia.

"The Big Mac BLT is a Big Mac just as our customers know it, with the addition of fresh tomatoes and tasty bacon.

"We know Australians love to try new takes on our classic menu items and I'm sure the Big Mac BLT is going to be a hit. It's definitely going to be a favourite of mine this summer."

They will also be bringing back their sweet mustard dipping sauce as of today. If you haven't tried that on fries, you haven't lived.

 

The sweet mustard dipping sauce, which is back and as yellow as ever

The Big Mac BLT will be on the menu for summer only, while the sweet mustard dipping sauce is back on the menu permanently.

Both are available in-store and via UberEATS.

