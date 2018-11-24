McGrath starts as Atzori finishes career

MMA: Greg Atzori's early morning training sessions may end after tonight's showdown with Ben "Manimal” Wall but another story in Samarai Drive MMA's short history will be written at the same show.

Atzori is not only fighting his last professional fight at Southport Sharks, his student Levon McGrath will enter the cage for his pro debut.

McGrath has lost 30kg since he started to train with Atzori 15 months ago, and has ramped up his training regime in preparation for his bout with fellow newcomer Blake Wilson.

"Levon's a good kid, he's been coming for more than a year now,” Atzori said.

"When he arrived he was about 106kg, he's about to have his first fight at 77kg and it's all just diet and hard work.

"That kid's dedicated.

"He's here every morning, every night - provided work doesn't get in the way - and he's made drastic life changes that regardless of the fight thing will have longevity in his life.

"To be able to walk out for my last fight and introduce him for his first at Eternal is pretty cool. I get to see the beginning of his at the end of mine on the same show.”

Atzori's stance on student readiness is well-known - he won't just throw anyone who wants to fight into the cage.

They have to not only prove they have dedication, motivation and skills to compete, but he also has strict weight guidelines so they avoid cutting drastic weight.

Atzori is outspoken against the dangerous concept of weight cutting, and his own walking weight is similar as what he will enter the cage.

"I have certain rules you have to be at to compete and going in grappling comps is one of those,” he said. "It's no striking so it's less pressure.”

Atzori has graded McGrath to blue belt, and built on McGrath's fundamentals in striking to the point he can match it with more accomplished local strikers.