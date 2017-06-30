21°
Sport

McInnes: Buffer's introduction is fuel for fighters

Matthew McInerney
| 30th Jun 2017 2:00 PM
WHACK: Quade Cooper clocks Jack McInnes.
WHACK: Quade Cooper clocks Jack McInnes. DAVID MARIUZ

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT IS impossible not to get goosebumps when Michael Buffer says your name before a bout.

Hervey Bay boxer Jack McInnes enjoyed the rare treat ahead of his fight against Wallabies playmaker Quade Cooper earlier this year.

McInnes won thousands of fans from the encounter despite the fact Cooper easily won the Adelaide Oval mismatch by a second-round TKO.

The experience, one which McInnes will never forget, was capped by the seemingly immortal voice of boxing Michael Buffer's introduction.

"It was goosebumpy," McInnes said.

"It was good - I got to meet the fella who made 'Let's Get Ready To Rumble' famous."

McInnes, a plasterer, accepted the fight late but trained tirelessly with Hervey Bay coach Craig Glover in the weeks leading up to the bout.

He entered the contest as a largely unknown quantity, but possessed a near-mythical background.

According to Full Boar Gym head coach Vincent Parkes, who coached McInnes when was 13-years-old, "Jack the Ripper" fought like a "Brahma Bull" when he faced - and beat - adults in the centre of a Muay Thai ring.

"You flog him, flog him, but you can't keep him down," Parkes said in February.

McInnes was primarily Muay Thai fighter, but in Cooktown had both boxing and mixed martial arts bouts.

He took advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stand opposite Cooper on the Anthony Mundine-Danny Green undercard on February 3.

While the supremely conditioned Cooper was a clear favourite to win the fight, McInnes was easily the favourite in Australian sports fans' eyes.

A photo of Cooper and McInnes facing off at the weigh-in went viral, and while both were hammered - Cooper for "fighting a child" and McInnes for his physique - the Hervey Bay boxer came out of the bout as a minor celebrity.

"We couldn't move five steps without someone stopping for a handshake or a selfie," Glover said the day after the bout.

"I reckon he took about 150-200 photos.

"Everywhere we went, the whole place would start cheering, and he'd be getting selfies."

McInnes took a break from combat sports after the bout.

It's how he sees his foreseeable future, though the 22-year-old said he is not retired.

In fact, it's quite the opposite: he could be back.

"I won't retire - I keep getting offers actually," McInnes said.

"I'm just sticking to work for now but I'll get back into the ring one day."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  battle of brisbane fcsport michael buffer

14 Fraser Coast events to check out this weekend (July 1-2)

14 Fraser Coast events to check out this weekend (July 1-2)

Strapped for things to do this weekend? We've got a comprehensive list of activities in and around the Fraser Coast happening this weekend.

Porn watching masturbator gets bashed with own laptop

Police at the scene of the crime after the violent attack.

A man with a troubled past reacted violently to his host's behaviour

Rural fire crews at small vegetation fire at Walliebum

Warwick fire truck

Crews are attending a small vegetation fire.

The simple rule all water users need to follow

Opinion

If it doesn't stop now what will be left for future generations?

Local Partners

Fraser Coast paramedic retires after 45 years

“I’m a little bit anxious about the whole thing after all this time ... it’s just been a way of life."

New Crime Stoppers committee welcomes new members

Kingaroy Police will celebrate 20 years of the Blue Light Disco.

It formed two months ago.

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Whatever they wear usually sells out — and breaks the internet — but Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been heavily criticised for their latest clothing...

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

OPPORTUNITY MEETS LOCATION !!!

33 Christine Avenue, Torquay 4655

Residential Land Rare opportunity has arisen with this beautiful 788m2 block of land located ... Submit an Offer

Rare opportunity has arisen with this beautiful 788m2 block of land located only minutes walking distance to the beach,restaurants and coffee shops.Located in...

Under Direct Instructions To Sell!!

Lot 12 Mayne Street - National Highway A1, Tiaro 4650

Residential Land Easy access and high Exposure 15180m2 block Multiple zoning Minutes to shpops ... Submit an Offer

Easy access and high Exposure 15180m2 block Multiple zoning Minutes to shpops All offers presented

Best position for your home

17 Coles Court, Toogoom 4655

Residential Land BIG 925m2 Block ready for your new home Situated at the end ... Submit an Offer

BIG 925m2 Block ready for your new home Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac with semi-rural aspect This is THE block to have for raising a family. ALL OFFERS...

Marina Front Unit in Hervey Bays Premier Resort

230/231 Mantra Resort, Buccaneer Drive, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to own a dual key unit in Hervey Bay's Mantra Resort. Whether you're looking for a great investment with strong returns or to occupy...

BLUE CHIP LOCATION, INVESTORS DREAM !!!

490 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

House 12 6 6 Submit an Offer

Positioned in a major tourist area of Hervey Bay + zoned high density = the ideal development site! This DEVELOPMENT opportunity is currently operating as...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Forthcoming...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 Submit an Offer

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep = approx 30 megalitres) Dam has blue claw and red...

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Submit an Offer

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

Great unit in a great location. Enquire Today!

1/10 McKean Street, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Submit an Offer

2 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans throughout Single lock up Garage Only minutes to Cafes, shops and beach

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!