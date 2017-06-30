McInnes: Buffer's introduction is fuel for fighters

IT IS impossible not to get goosebumps when Michael Buffer says your name before a bout.

Hervey Bay boxer Jack McInnes enjoyed the rare treat ahead of his fight against Wallabies playmaker Quade Cooper earlier this year.

McInnes won thousands of fans from the encounter despite the fact Cooper easily won the Adelaide Oval mismatch by a second-round TKO.

The experience, one which McInnes will never forget, was capped by the seemingly immortal voice of boxing Michael Buffer's introduction.

"It was goosebumpy," McInnes said.

"It was good - I got to meet the fella who made 'Let's Get Ready To Rumble' famous."

McInnes, a plasterer, accepted the fight late but trained tirelessly with Hervey Bay coach Craig Glover in the weeks leading up to the bout.

He entered the contest as a largely unknown quantity, but possessed a near-mythical background.

According to Full Boar Gym head coach Vincent Parkes, who coached McInnes when was 13-years-old, "Jack the Ripper" fought like a "Brahma Bull" when he faced - and beat - adults in the centre of a Muay Thai ring.

"You flog him, flog him, but you can't keep him down," Parkes said in February.

McInnes was primarily Muay Thai fighter, but in Cooktown had both boxing and mixed martial arts bouts.

He took advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stand opposite Cooper on the Anthony Mundine-Danny Green undercard on February 3.

While the supremely conditioned Cooper was a clear favourite to win the fight, McInnes was easily the favourite in Australian sports fans' eyes.

A photo of Cooper and McInnes facing off at the weigh-in went viral, and while both were hammered - Cooper for "fighting a child" and McInnes for his physique - the Hervey Bay boxer came out of the bout as a minor celebrity.

"We couldn't move five steps without someone stopping for a handshake or a selfie," Glover said the day after the bout.

"I reckon he took about 150-200 photos.

"Everywhere we went, the whole place would start cheering, and he'd be getting selfies."

McInnes took a break from combat sports after the bout.

It's how he sees his foreseeable future, though the 22-year-old said he is not retired.

In fact, it's quite the opposite: he could be back.

"I won't retire - I keep getting offers actually," McInnes said.

"I'm just sticking to work for now but I'll get back into the ring one day."