Trainer Jarrod McLean may face years on sidelines

Jarrod McLean has been charged for possessing a banned electric-shock device.

Jarrod McLean has been charged for possessing a banned electric-shock device.

JARROD McLean could be sidelined for months, possibly years, after the Group 1-winning trainer was suspended by Racing Victoria stewards until police charges against him are heard.

McLean and stablehand Tyson Kermond have been barred until a total of 23 criminal charges against them relating to corruption and animal cruelty are determined in the Melbourne Magistrates Court.

News Corp understands McLean, Darren Weir's Warrnambool stable foreman until February, is unlikely to appeal to the Victorian Racing Tribunal against the latest penalties.

A legal source estimates the determination of 33 charges against four men relating to possession of four jiggers - devices capable of shocking horses - could take until 2021 or longer.

The Herald Sun has revealed one-time Melbourne Cup favourite Red Cardinal and Sandown Cup winner Yogi are two of the three horses at the centre of the investigation.

All three horses are suspected of being struck with jiggers before races.

Charges against some of the accused relate to betting on horses based on the knowledge they had been "jigged" or "harped".

Jarrod McLean at a recent Caulfield meeting.

McLean and William Hernan spent more than seven hours at RV headquarters during an inquiry on Thursday.

Kermond was given permission not to attend and was instead represented by lawyers.

They were all suspended for failing to answer stewards' questions.

Hernan's ban lasts until the matter can be heard by the Victorian Racing Tribunal.

McLean's future is even clouded and the fate of his 26-strong team uncertain.

The Warrnambool horseman had three runners at Friday's Ballarat meeting - Wish I Might, Lucky Mac and Pour Vous - but they were all scratched.

Darren Weir’s training operation was one of the biggest in the world before its closure.

News Corp understands McLean has applied to RV to have his team transferred to fellow trainer John Brooks but the request has so far been denied.

Weir, who will be directed to reappear before stewards on a date to be fixed, faces nine criminal charges.

Thursday's inquiry involving McLean was quickly closed to the media, with steward Robert Montgomery approving a request for a closed hearing after just 46 seconds.

After each of the three inquiries were dealt with, stewards reconvened to consider laying charges as McLean and Hernan waited outside.

The hearing, which started at 2pm, was twice adjourned and eventually finished after 9pm.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial >