Meals on Wheels risks shutting down without support

Annie Perets
| 30th Jun 2017 6:39 PM
DEDICATED: Meals on Wheels volunteer Elaine Went has been delivering meals for 38 years.
DEDICATED: Meals on Wheels volunteer Elaine Went has been delivering meals for 38 years.

AT 83-years-young, Elaine Went has been delivering meals to others for almost half her life.

The Meals on Wheels volunteer of 38 years helps out twice a week and while she loves the role, she, like many on her team have reached a time in life when they need to slow down.

While she can joke "someone will be delivering meals to me soon", the Hervey Bay service is in desperate need of volunteers like dedicated Mrs Went.

It has lost a quarter of its delivery volunteers and risks shutting down without some extra helping hands.

Some volunteers are currently doing up to three stints a week, each lasting about 2.5 hours.

Meals on Wheels Fraser Community president Ray Flemming said people moving away and getting older were contributing factors.

"Our need for volunteers is getting quite serious and threatening our existence," Mr Flemming said.

"But if we cease operation, our customers won't have access to healthy meals and their health will suffer."

About 1400 meals are delivered by the non-for-profit organisation every week in the Hervey Bay region.

Normally, a roster of 120 volunteers is ideal to share the workload but that number is now at about 90.

Mrs Went said being part of Meals and Wheels had helped her make new friends.

"I've been invited to many of their birthday parties," she said.

"I get a real kick from getting to help people."

To become a volunteer call 41281334.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity fraser coast meals on wheels meals on wheels fraser community

