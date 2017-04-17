Worried about measles? WBHHS evaluates risk after CQ case

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said there was a low chance that measles has been transported to the Fraser Coast, after the confirmed case in Rockhampton.

A CONFIRMED case of measles in a Rockhampton shopping centre sparked concern in the Capricornia region.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said the diagnosis did not put Fraser Coast at risk.

"Rockhampton case does not pose any direct threat to our community," they said.

"However it is a good opportunity for people to check their vaccination status.

"Two doses of a measles containing vaccine are recommended to provide optimal protection."

Eight cases of measles have been confirmed in Queensland so far this year.

There hasn't been a case in the Wide Bay since 2013.

"Overall, children in Wide Bay have good levels of protection against measles, with more than 92% of five-year-old children fully vaccinated with two doses of measles containing vaccine," the WBHHS spokesperson said.