Meat pie row sends school into lockdown

A DAD on the war path over meat pies sent an Ipswich school into lockdown when he took his abusive behaviour onto school grounds.

An Ipswich court this week heard his temper tantrum was triggered by an unusual source of angst.

It was April Fool's Day but the dispute over some pies cooking in the family oven was no laughing matter for the man's wife, or the staff and students of Goodna State School.

The angry dad smashed a glass door when school staff tried to protect the woman by locking her inside an office.

The father of two was arrested near the school on Monday afternoon, soon after police were called by frightened school staff.

He spent Monday night in the police watch-house before appearing in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old Goodna man pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence protection order on April 1; and causing wilful damage at Goodna State School.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said the man began arguing with his wife in their home at 2.30pm.

He had asked her to keep an eye on the pies he had just put in the oven.

But when she refused, saying that he could do it himself, he became enraged and began verbally abusing her, calling her a dog.

She walked out of the house saying she was off to get the kids from school but he followed her.

Snr Const Shelton said people on the street witnessed the man walking along the street, aggressively calling out "where did the bitch go".

School staff ushered the 35-year-old woman away from him, and locked him out of the school administration building.

The angry dad began kicking a glass door causing it to crack.

Staff placed the school in emergency lock-down and called police.

Officers found him nearby.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said the man was on a disability support pension and has difficulties managing his anger.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said it was serious as his behaviour caused the Goodna school with young children to be put into lock-down.

The man was already on a community service work order, and a suspended jail term, for previous offences.

A Corrective Services report stated the man had been non-compliant with the order and would be breached.

Mr Cridland said although his behaviour toward the woman did not involve physical violence it had been very intimidating.

The man was convicted and sentenced to jail terms of six months and two months, to be served concurrently.

He was given immediate parole and a warning he would go straight to jail if he reoffended.