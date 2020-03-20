Meat sales soar among coronavirus panic purchasing.

Scott Reid of Scotty's Mad About Meats says his business has doubled in wake of the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Joy Butler

CORONAVIRUS has had an unexpected benefit for Pialba butcher Scotty’s Mad About Meats.

The proprietor, Scott Reid, said recent business had been crazy because of the virus, as people stocked up on meat.

He said his business was “getting smashed by customers coming in” because panic buying had resulted in large stores running out of meat.

Mr Reid said he had doubled the amount of stock at the shop.

He said mince meat and sausages were the most sought-after items.

He hopes his business will retain more customers following the increase in trade and reassures people that his store has a home delivery option.