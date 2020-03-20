Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Reid of Scotty's Mad About Meats says his business has doubled in wake of the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Joy Butler
Scott Reid of Scotty's Mad About Meats says his business has doubled in wake of the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Joy Butler
News

Meat sales soar among coronavirus panic purchasing.

Stuart Fast
20th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CORONAVIRUS has had an unexpected benefit for Pialba butcher Scotty’s Mad About Meats.

The proprietor, Scott Reid, said recent business had been crazy because of the virus, as people stocked up on meat.

He said his business was “getting smashed by customers coming in” because panic buying had resulted in large stores running out of meat.

Mr Reid said he had doubled the amount of stock at the shop.

He said mince meat and sausages were the most sought-after items.

He hopes his business will retain more customers following the increase in trade and reassures people that his store has a home delivery option.

hervey bay pialba
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major change to council rates to ease virus burden

        premium_icon Major change to council rates to ease virus burden

        News Fraser Coast Regional Council announces range of virus relief measures

        Coronavirus “dropped business by a third,” at Coast cafe

        premium_icon Coronavirus “dropped business by a third,” at Coast cafe

        News Restaurant manager Russell Czinege says coronavirus has severely impacted his cafe...

        VIRUS RELIEF: Commercial fees cut at Bay airport

        premium_icon VIRUS RELIEF: Commercial fees cut at Bay airport

        News Airport fees waived and business permits extended

        Person airlifted in 'serious condition' after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Person airlifted in 'serious condition' after motorbike...

        News A person has been airlifted in a serious condition after motorcycle accident