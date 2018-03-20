Mechanic, 18, smashes goals with CrossFit

SHE'S a mechanic by day and trains her heart out at night, and now Rhyleigh Moller's hard work is being tested through a worldwide fitness event.



The 18-year-old is taking part in the CrossFit Open, which involves fitness enthusiasts from across the globe completing the same high-intensity workouts.



The Howard girl initially joined a CrossFit gym last year to improve her fitness so she could fulfill her dream of getting into the army.



Now training five times a week, CrossFit has grown into a passion.



"There's a lot of exercises I couldn't do before starting CrossFit, like handstands, and pull-ups, or many push ups," Rhyleigh said.



"I've put on about 5kg of muscle, and become a lot stronger both physically and mentally."

Rhyleigh Moller at crossfit training. Alistair Brightman





The CrossFit Open involves five workouts released over a period of five weeks.



Local athletes will complete the last workout in the coming days, with many set to do theirs alongside Rhyleigh at Fraser Coast CrossFit.



"It's a really good benchmark to compare yourself on how far you've come," she said.



"I love being surrounded by like-minded people who are also there to get stronger and push themselves."



With her army application around the corner, no matter the outcome she says CrossFit will definitely be a part of her future.

