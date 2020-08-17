Med student ‘mortified’ after making scene on big night out

Miguel Alfonso Clerigo was fined $800 for throwing ice and a glass from the first floor balcony at Mad Cow Tavern.

A BIG night out on the town saw a JCU medical student ask to appear in court rather than pay a fine after an incident at the Mad Cow Tavern.

Miguel Alfonso Clerigo, 21, was drinking with his friends on November 16 last year when he came to the attention of police.

The Townsville Magistrates Court was told police heard a loud bang on a metal umbrella on Flinders Street at 1.20am while conducting foot patrols.

Police prosecutor Tasman Murphy said police saw Clerigo standing on the Mad Cow Tavern balcony looking down onto the street.

"The persons on either side of the male pointed the male out to police and observed the male throwing ice cubes onto the umbrellas," he said.

"When (Clerigo) noticed police looking up at him he quickly walked away from the railing into the tavern."

Mr Murphy said police also observed that a broken glass had been thrown onto the umbrella.

Security located Clerigo inside the tavern.

Instead of accepting a fine from the police, Clerigo opted for a court date.

Clerigo pleaded guilty to public nuisance within a licensed premises or in the vicinity of licensed premises.

Defence lawyer Brooke Garland for Clerigo said he was currently a third year medical student at JCU and had been house captain and achieved a 99.75 per cent ATOS score.

Ms Garland presented to the court a letter of apology and character references from Clerigo's mentors explaining he had a momentary lapse of judgment.

"My client instructs he was enjoying a few drinks with his friends and has no recollection of the events that took place," she said.

"The next morning he was mortified at his actions as they were quite out of character for him."

Magistrate Steven Mosch told Clerigo his "loutish behaviour" could have caused significant damage.

"You have thrown a glass from a first floor balcony which fortunately has landed on an umbrella rather than on someone's head," he said.

"As you yourself would have some insight into what the consequences could have been in terms of serious injury you would be facing a much more serious charge."

Mr Mosch warned Clerigo his offending could seriously impact his future medical career prospects and fined him $800.

No conviction was recorded.

