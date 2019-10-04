Medal haul for Fraser Coast Athlete at national carnival

LEAP OF JOY: Ethan Forbes jumping for joy after returning from the schools national athletic championships.

ATHLETICS: Ethan Forbes has returned from the national schools athletics carnival in Darwin with four medals.

The 11 year old athlete competes in the T20 division for intellectually challenged athletes.

Ethan enjoys athletics and the freedom it gives him to run just for the fun of it.

"I love running and it keeps me active,” he said.

He won silver in the 200 metres, bronze in the 100 metres, 800 metres and long jump events.

Ethan also competed in the medley relays for his State but the team was disqualified.

Asked to describe what the experience was like competing at a national level Ethan described it in his matter of fact way.

"It was fun and I got to meet a lot of new people and make friends,” he said.

It has been a busy few weeks for Ethan and his family as he has moved schools from Torbanlea State School to Xavier Catholic College.

Mum, Casey is proud of her young athletic star.

"We are over the moon with his results and what it does for him socially,” she said.

It has not been easy raising the funds for Ethan to compete at different events.

"It has been difficult, we have six kids but we get by with the support of lots of people,” she said.

"We do what we can to assist Ethan to follow his passion,” she said.

Ethan will be back at a new school next week and ready to start a new chapter on his athletic journey.