Medal Haul for Hervey Bay dojo Bubishi claim titles at martial arts tournament

Kyal PItchford, Kahlia Smith, Jaida Marwick, Hayden Hurford and Mackenzie Pitchford recently returned from the national all styles fighting titles.

MARTIAL ARTS: The Hervey Bay dojo of Bubishi Martial Arts is now home to three national all-styles fighting champions.

Six fighters recently returned from the all-styles national championships held in Melbourne.

All-styles martial arts brings karate, taekwondo, silat, hapkido and Kung fu together in tournament form.

Sensei Kahlia Smith was named national women’s heavyweight champion, national teams champion and Champion of Champions after defeating all other champions in the various weight divisions.

Smith has won multiple national titles herself and was proud that other fighters from the dojo now share the glory of being named Australian champions.

“I was proud of all of the fighters and the efforts they put into the tournament,” she said.

Kyal Pitchford, fighting in the 12/13-year division, won the national title and the team sparring title.

“It was an honour to win the titles and I have to thank Senseis Kahlia and Glen for their training and support,” he said.

Curtis Reck won the team title in the 16/17-year division and placed third in weaponry and fighting.

Fighting for only one year, Jaida Marwick secured two silver medals in the 12/13-year female division, securing a team second place to match her individual sparring result.

Mackenzie Pitchford, competing in the 11/12-year division and Hayden Hurford in the 10/11-year division both fought hard.

Smith believes the result proved the club was moving in the right direction.

“All of our fighters continue to develop,” she said.