Media coming from all corners to showcase Fraser Coast

FRASER Coast tourist attractions will be showcased online, on screen and in print around the country and the world after a mixed bunch of media representatives visits the region this month.

The media blitz by bloggers, print journalists, television crews and photographers forms part of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events' annual winter marketing campaign, which targets consumers across regional Queensland as well as the metropolitan centres of Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

The nine media visits are delivered in partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland and are part of the Fraser Coast's ongoing push into interstate and international markets.

FCTE General Manager Martin Simons said the publicity gained from the media visits would add to the region's global recognition as a destination for world-class personal encounters with nature, World Heritage listed Fraser Island and as Australia's number one whale experience destination.

"We're delighted the media are coming out in force to experience all we have to offer here and look forward to welcoming more tourists as a result of the exposure," he said.

Journalist Sarah Marshall from the United Kingdom will be among the first of the media group to sample the region's delights, arriving on Friday, August 4. She will share her experience of whale watching and, if conditions permit, swimming with the whales, through the Press Association - the national news agency for the UK and Ireland.

Freelance travel, wine and food writer John Rozentals was the first media visitor. He spent Thursday, August 3, at the Maryborough markets and exploring the heritage city's fledgling military trail following a flying visit to Lady Elliot Island.

Next week representatives from the New Zealand television series Fish of the Day will get out on the water to drop in a line, explore Fraser Island and do a spot of cooking with Hervey Bay's My Kitchen Rules winners.

Melbourne's leading lifestyle and travel program, Postcards, and Queensland Weekender travel show round out the TV contingent filming during August. Queensland Weekender crews will visit twice to capture the sights and sounds of Maryborough, the Hervey Bay Ocean Festival, whale watching and Fraser Island.

Then armed with cameras and other gadgets, Travel2Next blogger Christina Pfeiffer will hit the streets and the waves to record her take on the Hervey Bay Ocean Festival and whale watching experience. Instagram aficionado Jewelszee, who has more than 100,000 followers, will capture snapshots on the ocean and Fraser Island.

Sydney-based photographer Mark Seabury will be a key contributor to the media program. Mark is passionate about shooting images of whales above and below the surface and is scheduled to swim with the gentle giants during his sojourn, which also includes spending time on Fraser Island.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Marketing and Communications Manager Bradley Nardi said Hervey Bay was one of the few places in the world to offer an immersive humpback whale experience.

"The quality of whale encounters here is unsurpassed because the migrating whales stay up to 10 days to rest, play and socialise," he said.

"They are playing and not travelling and are often just as interested in watching the people as the people are in watching them.

"Whales are inquisitive mammals and in Hervey Bay they come right up to the boats. The experience is unbelievably unique.

"August is one of the peak periods for visiting media due to the abundant opportunities for them to enjoy unforgettable interactions with the humpbacks and to discover the magic of Fraser Island while getting a glimpse of everything else the region has to offer.

"We couldn't bring these media representatives in without the participation of local operators and we thank them for their support."