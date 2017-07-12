Medical grads more likely to go rural if they've been rural

MEDICAL students who have experienced life in rural area first-hand are more likely to move as part of their career, a study has found.

The University of Queensland-led research found graduates with a rural background and two years of rural training are 10 times more likely to then go on to work in regional areas compared to those with a metropolitan background and no rural training.

To encourage more rural students to study medical courses, the University of Queensland Rural Clinical School in Hervey Bay is expanding and bringing in more staff.

Federal Department of Health also provides funding to ensure a quarter of domestic medical students are from rural backgrounds and a quarter of all domestic students attend a rural clinical school for at least a year.

UQ Rural Clinical School Professorial Research Fellow Geoff Nicholson said each year a student took part in rural training, the likelihood of them participating in rural practice doubled.

"While specialists are less likely than general practitioners to work in rural areas (16% versus 39%), the pattern of effects of rural exposures are similar for both," Professor Nicholson said.

"The proportion of graduates who had attended a rural clinical school for two years was much smaller among specialists than GPs."

Professor Nicholson said the number of GPs in rural areas was increasing but specialist rates were half to a third in regional areas compared to metropolitan centres.

"This is likely a contributor to the excess of avoidable deaths outside of major cities," he said.

UQ's Rural Clinical School has operated since 2002 - with teaching sites in Hervey Bay, Toowoomba, Rockhampton, and Bundaberg -allowing students to complete one or two years of clinical training in a regional setting.