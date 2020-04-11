Medical masks made at Maaroom

MAAROOM MASKS: Maaroom resident Brenda Walker displays one of the masks the Maaroom Ratepayers and Progress Association has made. Photo: Stuart Fast

MAAROOM MASKS: Maaroom resident Brenda Walker displays one of the masks the Maaroom Ratepayers and Progress Association has made. Photo: Stuart Fast

AS the coronavirus crisis continues across Australia, the little Fraser Coast community of Maaroom is doing its part in fighting the spread.

The Maaroom Progress and Ratepayers Association craft group has taken to sewing hundreds of cotton masks for medical personnel to use.

The idea for the masks came from Maaroom resident Brenda Walker whose daughter was in contact with Blue Care on the Sunshine Coast and relayed that the company was in need of hundreds of medical masks.

So, Mrs Walker, along with the Maaroom Progress Association, took up the challenge to meet the demand.

“In times of need, you answer the call,” Mrs Walker said.

Mrs Walker said the masks made by the association were tailored to accommodate different people as the masks came in different sizes.

She said it takes roughly an hour for one person to make a mask.

Mrs Walker said the members of the Maaroom Progress Association were all partners in the endeavour, with members collecting material and others sewing the masks together.

She said the members sewing the masks had done so in isolation, with the masks being collected and posted down to the Sunshine Coast.

Mrs Walker said it was a good thing to take up the challenge and make a difference during these tough times.