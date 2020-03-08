MEDICINE WOMEN: Running Coast hospitals and raising families

More Stories premium_icon IN CHARGE: Top cop reflects on changing service Show More

WITH 36 years in medicine, Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's new "top doc" has been reflecting on the rise of women in the medical workforce ahead of International Women's Day. Executive director of medical services Dr Jennifer King said while good opportunities for women had existed for some time in studying medicine, it had traditionally been difficult for many women as they tried to juggle pursuing a sustainable medical career with family commitments. She said those difficulties were starting to fade away as social changes were being reflected in more flexible employment conditions. "Medicine has for some time been relatively open to women," Dr King said. "The limiting factor has often been family. "Traditionally it's been very difficult to juggle family and working as a doctor because it can be such a demanding career and the hours aren't always what most people would consider family friendly. "But over time we've seen a change in societal roles, more community options, a change in balance with co-parenting and more stay-at-home dads." That change is reflected by more women becoming leaders in the medical workforce across Wide Bay, where Dr King is supported by three other female directors of medical services who oversee the service's doctors across the region - Dr Sue Page (Bundaberg), Dr Gayle Williams (Fraser Coast) and Dr Sandra Rattenbury (rural areas). Acting chief executive Debbie Carroll said the health service was a strong supporter of women across all its work streams. "Our service is committed to inclusiveness - of women, of people from all cultural backgrounds, and of people with disabilities," she said. "International Women's Day falls on one day of the year and it's important to observe it, but we make our intentions clear by what we do every single day."