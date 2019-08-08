Medieval Fayre at Village

Victory Village Fayre - Getting a few pointers from The Ranger, aka Jamin Eggerling, was Maryborough visitor Kira Watts.

Victory Village Fayre - Getting a few pointers from The Ranger, aka Jamin Eggerling, was Maryborough visitor Kira Watts. Boni Holmes

IT'S FAYRE time again with a myriad of Olde-World entertainment at Victory Village at Riverbend.

Village owners Lord Terence Blake and Lady Tonya Osborne-Blake invite the public to enjoy another Medieval Fayre.

Lady Blake said they will host a theme-day filled with medieval occupations.

"Visitors will see resident leather worker making belts, blacksmith tinkering in the forge, wandering minstrels and merchants from far and wide selling exotic wares," she said.

"You may also learn more about olden-day surnames and the possible meanings behind them."

Members of Riverbend Medieval Society will perform swordplay and combat and give archery demonstrations.

"The day allows Medieval Re-enactors, history buffs and enthusiasts, the opportunity to participate in an olden day fayre and wander our Village Market and enjoy Devonshire Tea hosted local Tiaro QCWA," Lord Blake said.

The Medieval Fayre will be held at the Victory Village at Riverbend, 12 kilometres west of Tiaro, on Sunday, August 18.

Donation will be $5 for adults, $2 for primary school students. For more information about the event contact Victory Village at Riverbend on phone 0499 343 007.