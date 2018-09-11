Meet and greet with ambos

Maryborough Qld Ambulance Service officer in charge Marco Polino and Maryborough Local Ambulance Committee vice president Andrea Stevenson with a few of the historical items that will be on display at the Open Day.

BONI HOLMES

DISCOVER the role of Maryborough's Ambulance, paramedics and its committee at its open day tomorrow.

The open day is part of the Ambulance Week where stations across the state throw open their doors to welcome in the community for a look around.

Queensland Ambulance Service officer in charge Marco Polino said it was a great opportunity to showcase what they did within the QAS.

"The open day will involve opening our doors at the station so people will be able to have a tour through the station," he said.

"They will also be able to tour through the ambulances so they will have a familiarisation of what is inside a QAS ambulance.

"This is a good opportunity for children to become aware what an ambulance is like for a circumstance where they made need to use it in the future." The day will include a historical display, DVD presentations, information on its committee and CPR demonstrations.

"We will be teaching some CPR awareness - it won't be a full CPR course but just the basics will be taught on the day with mannequins and demonstrations," Marco said. Former midwife, nurse educator and current vice president of the Maryborough Local Ambulance Committee Andrea Stevenson said they would be at the open day.

IN TRAINING: Andrea Stevenson from the Maryborough Local Ambulance Committee with Maryborough Lioness Kathleen Lowe and Maryborough Artisans Carilyn Harte from who fundraised for the Laerdal Birthing Unit manniquin. Robyne Cuerel

"We are a support group for our local ambulance and we purchase the things that can't be afforded," Andrea said.

"We do minimal fundraising; most of the bigger equipment that we do buy, which is fairly costly, are the things the government can't afford.

"Most of our funding comes through grants.

"We are also a conduit between the QAS and the community for the complaints, compliments and issues that come up."

Committee members will be there to talk about their role and how you could learn to become a LAC volunteer.

You will also be able to trace and explore the history of the Maryborough Ambulance Service.

A Maryborough ambulance vehicle in 1920. Contributed

Marco has been paramedic for eight years and took up the officer in charge position in Maryborough six months ago and will be there to answer any questions.

"I joined because it was something I always wanted to do and I had the opportunity to go through university.

"The core business is the same between Maryborough and Brisbane, obviously some unique challenges come with it being in a smaller city than in Brisbane but at the end of the day, the medical side of things, we still go to the same cases and same clientele.

"I will be able to give some information on the current pathways to become a paramedic which involves a university degree at this point in time."

The MLAC will have a sausage sizzle and drinks for sale.

There will also be snake bite kits available.

DETAILS

Maryborough Qld Ambulance Service will hold an Open Day on Friday, September 14 at the state, Winston Noble Dr from 10am-2pm.

Entry is free, donations welcome.