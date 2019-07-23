Menu
Fraser Coasters are invited to meet the artist behind a whale sculpture set for Scarness foreshore.
Whats On

Meet the artist behind new bamboo whale sculpture

Jodie Callcott
by
23rd Jul 2019 3:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRASER Coasters are invited to meet the artist behind a whale sculpture set for Scarness foreshore.

The art piece will be constructed from sustainable bamboo, representing a humpback whale and calf to signify the importance of the region as an annual whale nursery.

Cave Urban co-founder Juan Pablo Pinto will give a live demonstration on how the bamboo for the artwork will be prepared and how the community can help build it.

Beloved mascot Harvey the Whale will make a special appearance for children and Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour will give a speech.

The sculpture will be unveiled at the World Whale Conference in October.

The event will be held at Scarness foreshore at 10am on Sunday, July 28.

community project fcnews fraser coast scarness park whales whale sculpture
Fraser Coast Chronicle

