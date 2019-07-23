Meet the artist behind new bamboo whale sculpture

Fraser Coasters are invited to meet the artist behind a whale sculpture set for Scarness foreshore.

Fraser Coasters are invited to meet the artist behind a whale sculpture set for Scarness foreshore. Contributed

FRASER Coasters are invited to meet the artist behind a whale sculpture set for Scarness foreshore.

The art piece will be constructed from sustainable bamboo, representing a humpback whale and calf to signify the importance of the region as an annual whale nursery.

Cave Urban co-founder Juan Pablo Pinto will give a live demonstration on how the bamboo for the artwork will be prepared and how the community can help build it.

Beloved mascot Harvey the Whale will make a special appearance for children and Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour will give a speech.

The sculpture will be unveiled at the World Whale Conference in October.

The event will be held at Scarness foreshore at 10am on Sunday, July 28.