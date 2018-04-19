MEET THE CANDIDATES: How would a health, education link work

BRINGING vibrancy into the CBD would be one of the major benefits for the region if a partnership between the education and health precincts were secured, George Seymour says.



Your candidates were asked what they thought about the partnership at Wednesday's forum.



Cr Seymour said he wanted to see the Hervey Bay CBD become a central hub for the education precinct to get "young people and vibrancy" into the town.



But Paul Forst said there was a need for the "blue collar university" and better trade training for the Fraser Coast.



Cr Darren Everard said he supported the idea, calling children "our best export" and saying the council needed to partner with educators and private health providers.



Greg Schmidt said he would not stand in the way of such an idea while Tony Pantlin said there were some issues around the infrastructure and lack of accommodation needed for people to attend these courses.