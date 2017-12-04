Meet Chrisy, she's A SAINT on wheels

BIG DREAM: Are these number plates worth $300,000?

CHRISY Humphrys reckons her car is A SAINT.

The 33-year-old mine worker bought the ASAINT number plate for her pride and joy - a LX Torana SLR that she restored over 12 months.

"I decided A SAINT suited myself and my car," Chrisy said.

"It's an Aussie muscle car with a chick driving it so I thought it would be a pretty good number plate for me.

"The car stops people in their tracks but the number plate finishes off their surprise."

The mine worker is one of 766 Fraser Coast residents who, in the past year, have personalised their daily drive with unique number plates.

They cost from $165 to $3300 and the region is home to a wide array of unique registrations including these beauties: SHOWIT, BIGIRON, XXTREME, 0B00ST and 5TE11A.

Personalised Plates Queensland managing director Jemma Elder said more than 750,000 personalised plates had been issued.

Ms Elder said vehicle owners were happy to spend big on them because they were a "fun and creative way" to express themselves.

"A lot of people are very proud of their vehicles and it's a way for them to express themselves and their passion for their cars and to complement the look of their car."

While most people opt for letter and number combinations that will not offend, there are some motorists who like to push the envelope and choose plates that are not appropriate for our roads.

"We work very closely with the Department of Transport and Main Roads who provide very strict guidelines to adhere to," Ms Elder said.

"We run every plate against the very strict assessment criteria to ensure they are clean and that they are appropriate for display."

While PPQ sells the unique regos on more than 250 types of plates and designs, it's the DTMR that produces the finished plate.

