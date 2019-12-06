Menu
Fraser Coast swim club members Tayla Barber, Ella Harvey, Macy Keen, Sienna Wegner, Emma Daddow, Imogen Turpin, Molly King, Arian Kopacz, Rhiannon McConnell, Sascha Wegner, Chloe Daddow and Chance Smulders training for Saturday's Gold Rush carnival.
Swimming

Meet for experience

BRENDAN BOWERS
6th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
SWIMMING: Marcus Elder and the Fraser Coast swim club will send a team of 20 swimmers to the Gympie Gold Rush this Saturday.

The club is one of three Fraser Coast Swimming club that is sending swimmers to the event.

Elder was recognised at the Queensland short course championships earlier this year for his contribution to the career of Australian Dolphins Swim Team representative Keira Stephens.

The team this weekend will consist mainly of younger swimmers or swimmers new to the club.

“This meeting is about race experience for our young swimmers,” Elder said.

For most of the swimmers this will one of their first if not their first race meet.

“I am confident all swimmers will do well,” he said.

The team will send some experienced swimmers who are searching for state sprint times.

Elder is concerned about the predicted forecast of 40 degrees for Saturday afternoon.

He does not know what effect it may have on some of the swimmers.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle will be live-streaming the swimming races on Saturday.

Go to the Fraser Coast Chronicle website to watch the racing live at www.frasercoastchronicle.com.au

