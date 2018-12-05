Menu
ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Fraser Coast singles Catti Butler (left), Caitlin Smith (top), Kieron Hyndman (bottom), Chris Wicks (right).
Offbeat

Meet the Fraser Coast's most eligible singles

Jessica Cook
by
5th Dec 2018 2:06 PM
FRASER Coast singles are looking for love, and have put themselves out there to find that special someone.

From young students and those in their 30s, to those looking for another shot at love, there is no shortage of eligible singles on the Coast.

With so much love filling our screens on a weekly basis, starting with the Honey Badger's disaster and now Ali Oetjen's journey to find love, the Daily put a call out to the single men and women of the Sunshine Coast.

The Chronicle was overwhelmed with the response from readers, with hundreds of responses in less than a week.

Brave singles were nominating themselves, or a friend, to be part of a series of articles that focused on the Coast's most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes.

We have featured the profiles of those who are serious about finding someone special, and based on these applications, there's certainly plenty of fish in the sea.

Singles like  Catti Butler and Kieron Hyndman (pictured), along with some well-known local faces, are looking for that special someone they can get to know and have fun with.

Keep an eye open for when voting starts on Friday so you can decide which two of our eligible singles to send on a date.

