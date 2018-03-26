Meet Hervey Bay's newest chiropractor

A NEW face has joined the team at Harwood Chiropractic in Hervey Bay.

Dr Chris Doyle has brought experience of working as a chiropractor around the globe to his new role at the local clinic.

The fresh arrival to the region saus chiropractic care is great in improving a person's ability to respond to physical, emotional and chemical stresses of life.

The practice helps restore balance to the nervous system, which in turn helps the whole body.

Born in Brisbane, Dr Boyle discovered his passion for health and helping others while snowboarding and travelling around the the world.

He completed his university studies in Auckland, New Zealand.

While still a student, he ot to get to travel to the Cook Islands to provide free chiropractic and health care services to a small community.

Dr Doyle also participated in the second annual HEAL Christchurch event, with the purpose of assisting the community to recover from the devastation and stresses of the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes.

During his New Zealand stint, Dr Doyle started to introduce athletes and actors to chiropractic care, and educated them on optimising their health to get the best out of their performances.

He is continually studying different aspects of natural medicine to further improve his own health and that of his clients.

Using techniques such as Thompson, Diversified, Webster, Neuro Emotional Technique, Applied Kinesiology, Biogeometric Integration, and Activator technique, Dr Doyle says he gets "great results” with people of all ages and all conditions.

Moving here from New South Wales, Dr Doyle said he was excited to now call the Fraser Coast home.