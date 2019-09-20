Meet Josh: Becoming a better man for a better future

AT 17, Josh Spinks discovered his doctor was a cheap drug dealer.

Coming to Bayside Transformations in January this year, the 25-year-old wanted to kick his prescription drug addiction because he knew he was meant for more in life.

Josh had got to the stage where he was taking something everyday and didn't care about hiding it.

"It's easier and makes sense to do rehab out of the home state, take yourself out of that environment,” the Tasmanian said.

For Josh, the hardest part was persevering.

"I just know I am better than that, I have a better future ahead of me,” he said.

Josh is currently looking for work, and enrolled to study nursing at university.