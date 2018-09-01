MEET: Local dads talk fatherhood and love with preps

FAMILY FUN: Ashley O'Donnell with daughter Rhylee O'Donnell and Sunniah Fisher with dad Ron Fisher at Kawungan State School's Prep Father's Day event on Thursday evening

FAMILY FUN: Ashley O'Donnell with daughter Rhylee O'Donnell and Sunniah Fisher with dad Ron Fisher at Kawungan State School's Prep Father's Day event on Thursday evening

MORE than 125 local dads of all shapes and sizes descended onto Kawungan State School's classrooms on Thursday evening.

The school's annual special Prep Father's Day activities meant students were able to create, bake and even cake their parents' faces in shaving cream in rotating activities.

In the mix were dads whose children were in school for the first time versus more seasoned veterans who were on their fourth Prep event.

However most had one thing in common - their families were keeping planned activities for Father's Day tomorrow secret under lock and key.

And then there were the honorary dads who stepped in for the event when others couldn't attend - grandpas and mums making sure no one missed out.

Deputy principal Sue Howard said the event had a great turn out.

"Dads are often working and don't have much time to see what their kids do at school,” she said.

"It is nice to come and see their kids' classroom and have something to talk about at home.”

Ms Howard said it was a memory that would carry through the years for the students.

"It's a beautiful memory, even the older students remember their Prep fathers' night,” she said.

The event has been held for more than a decade.

"The Preps spent a week in preparation for the night, working on presents, painting and writing stories of things they like to do with their dads and a powerpoint presentation,” Ms Howard said.

It's tough but rewarding

Jarvee Fenech, 5, and Shaun Fenech at the Kawungan State School prep's fathers day event on Thursday night. Jessica Lamb

IF YOU ask five-year-old Jarvee Fenech why he loves his dad, it's because he picks him up from school and they share a love of the Rabbitohs rugby league team.

The Kawungan State School student is the last of four children in his family to start prep this year - meaning dad Shaun is a veteran at prep father's day special events.

Shaun and his wife Cassandra are also proud parents to Bella, 14, Jett, 9, Darla, 8.

He said even though being a dad could be tough it was definitely worth it.

"It is very grounding and rewarding,” he said.

For the young at heart

Beau Scofield with dad Jason at the Kawungan State School prep's fathers day event on Thursday night. Jessica Lamb

PARAMEDIC of nine years Jason Scofield is a father of four.

"Being a dad keeps me on my toes but also keeps me young at heart,” he said.

Jason was spotted with second youngest child Beau at the Kawungan State School prep Father's Day activity night on Thursday.

The six-year-old said he loved his dad because of all the adventures they went on together.

"We go fishing at the pier and we love Red Bull TV,” Beau said. Jason and wife Jill are also proud parents to Ethan, 8, Patrick, 3, and Lucy, 10.

Family connection spans across the generations

Grandfather Frank Lewandowski with six-year-old Jacob. Jessica Lamb

JACOB Lewandowski knows the only things as good as time with dad, is time with Pop.

The Kawungan prep student was accompanied by his grandfather Frank to Thursday's special Father's Day event as his dad was away working.

The six-year-old said he bonded with his 67-year-old Pop over their trips to the park and playing with their chickens and dogs.

Retired builder and Hervey Bay local for 12 years, Frank, said he loved looking after his only two grandchildren, Jacob and his brother Tyler, 7, a few times a week.

"We just love cooking a meal for them and having them,” he said.