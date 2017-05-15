27°
Meet the Maryborough dog nobody wants

Eliza Wheeler
| 15th May 2017 4:01 PM
LOOKING FOR LOVE: Axel the Doberman X Great Dane has been at the Maryborough refuge longer than any other animal.
LOOKING FOR LOVE: Axel the Doberman X Great Dane has been at the Maryborough refuge longer than any other animal. Contributed

IN A desperate attempt to find Axel a forever home, the Maryborough and District Animal Refuge has given the Doberman X Great Dane a mental makeover.

Axel has been at the refuge for more than 230 days; longer than any other dog the centre's had in their care.

The pup is only one-year-old, which means he has spent about half his life in the shelter, trying to find a family who will love him forever.

When he first came to the refuge, Axel suffered from extreme anxiety and was in a bad way; he would cower in the corner and was under weight.

Senior Manager of the Maryborough and District Animal Refuge Blair Harris said Axel had probably been confined to a backyard in his previous home, and had forgotten how to be a dog.

"Because he's a big, dark-coloured dog and suffers from a bit of anxiety when he's out in public, I believe that has been what has stopped him from getting adopted," Ms Harris said.

After having Axel for so long without any luck of finding him a forever home, the refuge send him to a "dog whisperer" in the town of 1770 for two weeks.

While in 1770, Axel learned how to socialise with cats and other dogs, run on the beach and even ride a paddle board.

Ms Harris said she hoped the change in his behaviour would help him find a family that would love him forever.

"We don't want to see him back here again," she said.

Ms Harris said she would do everything she could to prevent Axel from getting put down, but the foster care he was in now was only a temporary option.

The manager said big dogs like Axel were the hardest to adopt out.

"At the moment we have five dogs in our care and they're all big," she said.

"Maybe people can't fit them in their homes or backyards, or have small children or feel like they don't have the energy, I don't really know."

Axel is best suited for a big backyard or acreage, with children about 10-years-old or up, because of his size.

Ms Harris said the pup still had some issues being on a leash in public, but would be happy to run around a backyard with a ball.

"His situation's just a bit sad," she said.

"He's a very happy, social dog now with a loud bite but would never hurt a fly, now all he needs is a loving home."

To meet Axel, you can contact the refuge on 4123 1712.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity maryborough animal refuge pets

