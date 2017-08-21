Meet Maryborough McDonald's youngest shift manager

MOVING ON UP: Kyle Adams has been promoted to Shift Manager for Maryborough McDonald's.

ABOUT a year ago Kyle Adams was hitting the books to prepare himself for a future in the business world.

Now the 18-year-old Maryborough student is the youngest shift manager to be hired by the local McDonalds, making huge strides for his future employment.

Mr Adams has put off his accounting studies to complete further certificate training offered by the restaurant.

Having worked at Maryborough McDonalds for four years, his story is a sign of how dedication and hard work pays off.

"It was pretty hectic with all the study and work last year... I worked pretty hard to get to where I am now,” Mr Adams said.

"Mostly, it was pretty exciting to get the position.”

The practical experience of working as a manager has also paid off for Mr Adams, who recently completed his Certificate 3 in retail operation.

Having enjoyed the management side of business operations, he chose to defer his studies to focus on more training.

He said the training was convenient to earn the necessary qualifications and experience while on the job.

"At this point, I don't have many plans to go back yet (into accounting), but maybe in the future,” Mr Adams said.

Mr Adams already has his sights set on senior management positions after his work at the restaurant, with his current training acting as a first step into the field.

It's something he owes to his business studies in school, which he wants to pursue in the future.

"On the management side, I learn something new every day,” he said.

"It means at this point in time, I can set myself up, get the qualifications and experience through work and if need be finish my studies.

"I'll just continue to work hard and get to where I'm meant to be.”

A Certificate 3 in retail operation means Mr Adams takes charge of the everyday management and operation of the store.