Meet the new owners of Hervey Bay Whale Watch

Hervey Bay Whale Watch - new owner John Peaker with children (L) Sam, Josh and Kate and original owners Jill and Brian Perry on board Quick Cat II.

THERE was a time when pilot John Peaker was throwing toilet paper out of a plane to alert boats of whale activity in the area, and now he's taking on a different role.

Mr Peaker is the new owner of Hervey Bay Whale Watch and will run the business with his adult kids of Josh, Sam and Kate.

"I grew up in Hervey Bay my whole life, my dad used to be a lighthouse keeper on Woody Island," Mr Peaker said.

"We love being in the water and seeing the whales, and wanted something we could do as a family."

Still working as a pilot, Mr Peaker's involvement with our whales dates as back as the industry's pioneers.

He was helping Brian and Jill Perry become established, and actually made the signage for their original fishing charter business.

Mr Peaker says that he too, had no idea ofhow significant the whale watching industry would later become from those early days.

The Perrys are happy that their businesses has gone on to another family.

Mr Peaker officially took over on Wednesday.