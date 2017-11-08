Meet the nurse who wants to help you take care of your feet

AFTER noticing an alarming number of patients neglecting the care of their feet, a Hervey Bay nurse decided to start a service to cater to this neglected niche.

Fiona Hunt-Armstrong - who goes under the name Lizzy - said those with a disability, overweight individuals, and anyone unable to touch their toes often struggled with personal maintenance of their feet.

Through her mobility business which started last month, she visits people's homes toe and hand nail care.

Hervey Bay nurse Fiona Hunt-Armstrong has started a mobile business offering resident toe and nail care. Contributed

"I soak their feet, trim their nails on both hands and feet, and then moisturize and massage," Lizzy said.

"Being a registered nurse, I am aware of different feet conditions and can refer people to a general practitioner."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST FRASER COAST BUSINESS STORIES HERE>>

Hailing from the United Kingdom, she noticed a consistent issue overseas and said cracked, dry feet were the most common issue she saw in patients.

"Since starting the mobile service, people have been contacting me telling me how grateful that it now exists," she said.

"I'm continuing my work as a nurse, but will run the business on my days off."

Lizzie caters to patients in Hervey Bay, and can travel to other areas as needed.

But you don't need the impaired to book a visit from Lizzie - it is open to everyone, including those who want a pamper.

To book, call the 'nail nurse' on 0487 605 487.