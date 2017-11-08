Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Meet the nurse who wants to help you take care of your feet

Hervey Bay nurse Fiona Hunt-Armstrong has started a mobile business offering resident toe and nail care.
Hervey Bay nurse Fiona Hunt-Armstrong has started a mobile business offering resident toe and nail care. Contributed
Annie Perets
by

AFTER noticing an alarming number of patients neglecting the care of their feet, a Hervey Bay nurse decided to start a service to cater to this neglected niche.

Fiona Hunt-Armstrong - who goes under the name Lizzy - said those with a disability, overweight individuals, and anyone unable to touch their toes often struggled with personal maintenance of their feet.

Through her mobility business which started last month, she visits people's homes toe and hand nail care.

Hervey Bay nurse Fiona Hunt-Armstrong has started a mobile business offering resident toe and nail care.
Hervey Bay nurse Fiona Hunt-Armstrong has started a mobile business offering resident toe and nail care. Contributed

"I soak their feet, trim their nails on both hands and feet, and then moisturize and massage," Lizzy said.

"Being a registered nurse, I am aware of different feet conditions and can refer people to a general practitioner."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST FRASER COAST BUSINESS STORIES HERE>>

Hailing from the United Kingdom, she noticed a consistent issue overseas and said cracked, dry feet were the most common issue she saw in patients.

"Since starting the mobile service, people have been contacting me telling me how grateful that it now exists," she said.

"I'm continuing my work as a nurse, but will run the business on my days off."

Lizzie caters to patients in Hervey Bay, and can travel to other areas as needed.

But you don't need the impaired to book a visit from Lizzie - it is open to everyone, including those who want a pamper.

To book, call the 'nail nurse' on 0487 605 487.

Topics:  fcbusiness fchealth fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

ROLLING COVERAGE: Complaints process could be changed

ROLLING COVERAGE: Complaints process could be changed

A draft master plan for the Fraser Coast's parks will be uploaded to the council's website.

Woman lands in hospital after fall during Cup celebrations

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.

She was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

42,000 NBN customers to get refund

Telstra will refund customers for slow NBN speeds. Picture: AAP

People paying for higher speeds they could never get

Hervey Bay photographer wins gold at prestigious awards

LOCAL TALENT: Micheal Smith wins multiple awards at this year's prestigious Australian Professional Photography Awards.

The winning photographs were taken at Lady Elliot Island.

Local Partners