Meet our Bay's golden girl found at the golden arches
WHEN Clare Prasser first stepped into Pialba McDonald's 20 years ago for work experience, she had the same smile on her 15-year-old face she still wears to this day.
The Hervey Bay personality, now 38, is known to her regulars for her excellent work in the dining area every Tuesday.
She celebrated two decades working at the fast food restaurant yesterday.
Clare said it was the thought of her customers that got her out of bed in the morning.
In her time at the store, Clare has worked for two different owners, seen the dining room renovated twice and the addition of McCafe - not to mention the evolution of staff uniforms.