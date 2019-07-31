Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOLDEN GIRL: Clare Presser (front) celebrates 20 years working at Pialba McDonald's in Hervey Bay. She is supported by shift manager Hayley Tonkin, manager Aaron Chapman, Kyle Ware, marketing manager Kirsten Halter, Chritina Timms and Chloe Wolfe.
GOLDEN GIRL: Clare Presser (front) celebrates 20 years working at Pialba McDonald's in Hervey Bay. She is supported by shift manager Hayley Tonkin, manager Aaron Chapman, Kyle Ware, marketing manager Kirsten Halter, Chritina Timms and Chloe Wolfe. Jessica Lamb
News

Meet our Bay's golden girl found at the golden arches

Jessica Lamb
by
31st Jul 2019 12:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Clare Prasser first stepped into Pialba McDonald's 20 years ago for work experience, she had the same smile on her 15-year-old face she still wears to this day.

The Hervey Bay personality, now 38, is known to her regulars for her excellent work in the dining area every Tuesday.

She celebrated two decades working at the fast food restaurant yesterday.

Clare said it was the thought of her customers that got her out of bed in the morning.

In her time at the store, Clare has worked for two different owners, seen the dining room renovated twice and the addition of McCafe - not to mention the evolution of staff uniforms.

More Stories

Show More
fccommunity fcjobs fraser coast hervey bay mcdonalds pialba
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    On a mission, with a cuppa

    premium_icon On a mission, with a cuppa

    Community A LOT of people have taken the plunge and are now travelling around this big country of ours.

    Air show certain to wow

    premium_icon Air show certain to wow

    Whats On History takes flight

    RFAC driving force behind Kia donation

    premium_icon RFAC driving force behind Kia donation

    News The donation offers independence to two disabled Fraser Coast boys.

    REVEALED:Bay cafe takes the crown for Coast's best coffee

    premium_icon REVEALED:Bay cafe takes the crown for Coast's best coffee

    News The Esplanade cafe took the title with 22 per cent of the votes.