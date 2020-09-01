Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
As Channel 7 unveils the next crop of eligible farmers, meet the Kingaroy grain farmer looking for a ‘get up and go’ woman on Farmer Wants A Wife in 2021.
As Channel 7 unveils the next crop of eligible farmers, meet the Kingaroy grain farmer looking for a ‘get up and go’ woman on Farmer Wants A Wife in 2021.
TV

Meet Queensland’s new Farmer Wants A Wife suitor

by Amy Price
1st Sep 2020 8:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Queensland grain farmer looking for a "get up and go" partner is among the new crop of eligible suitors hoping to find love on dating show Farmer Wants A Wife.

Channel 7 revealed their first look at the 2021 season tonight, unveiling the new farmers and opening up applications for tempted Aussie singles.

Pete, 29, farms grain and forage crops in Kingaroy, an agriculture hub northwest of Brisbane.

Farmer Pete from Kingaroy will look for love on Channel 7's Farmer Wants A Wife. Picture: supplied
Farmer Pete from Kingaroy will look for love on Channel 7's Farmer Wants A Wife. Picture: supplied

"I am outgoing, friendly, straight up and I am not afraid to get in and have a go," Pete said.

"I love building and making things".

He said he was looking for a woman "with a bit of get up and go but can relax after work and have a bit of quality time", adding that they needed to be honest and "willing to communicate about everything and anything".

Farmer Matt will appear on new Farmer Wants A Wife. Picture: supplied/ Channel 7
Farmer Matt will appear on new Farmer Wants A Wife. Picture: supplied/ Channel 7

Other farmers include 26-year-old beef farmer Matt from Orbost, Victoria, who "loves a bit of banter" and wants a woman who is "willing to give farm life a go".

After a four-year hiatus, Farmer Wants A Wife returned to Channel 7 this year and performed solidly for the network, with 923,000 metro viewers tuning into the finale.

Single ladies can apply to date the farmers at www.farmerwantsawife.com.au.

Originally published as Meet Queensland's new Farmer Wants A Wife suitor

farmer wants a wife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Little hospital heroes given boost to keep up the fight

        Premium Content Little hospital heroes given boost to keep up the fight

        Health Forget Captain America, Thor or Iron Man – meet Khyzer Cross.

        REVEALED: Former councillor to run for state seat

        Premium Content REVEALED: Former councillor to run for state seat

        News “I already know and understand the important issues facing Hervey Bay”