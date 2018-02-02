Meet Ray's dingo mates at local sanctuary

ON SHOW: Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary curator Ray Revill and dingoes Kora, Wondai and Spirit, were popular visitors at the Discovery Sphere recently.

YOU don't need a four-wheel-drive to get up close with a Fraser Island dingo.

The Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, on the outskirts of Maryborough, has three female and two male dingoes ranging in age from two to five, including a rare white alpine dingo named Spirit.

Curator Ray Revill often takes the dingoes on the road to visit educational establishments, retirement villages, markets and festivals in Hervey Bay, the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

Dingo experiences are also offered daily on demand at the sanctuary between 10.30am and 12.30pm then from 1.30-3.30pm.

Mr Revill said visitors could enter the dingo enclosure with a trained handler.

"They get full interaction with the five dingoes," Mr Revill said.

"My dingoes will come up and give you a kiss. My guys will sit on command and they will shake hands and a few things like that."

Mr Revill's huge passion for dingoes started when he was five or six years old.

His dedication to his dingo pack extends to wanting to educate as many people as possible about their behaviours and postures and what they meant.

"I tell them enjoy your experience here but please remember when you enter the environment, they are a wild animal and they will not necessarily behave in the same manner," he said.

Mr Revill said a fundraising market was held on the fifth Sunday of every month, with proceeds going towards the not-for-profit sanctuary's running costs.

"We are in need of community support to help us achieve our goals and purchase a new generator for our rescue trailer and back up if and when we loose power in storms."

For more details, visit www. frasercoastwildlife sanctuary.org.au