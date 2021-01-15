Meet some of the Bay’s newest health recruits

Dr Jeremy Gambrill, Dr Lauren Pienaar, Dr Laura McMahon, Dr James Huang and Dr Kevin Draper are returning to Hervey Bay Hospital as first year doctors after spending time there learning when they were students.

Dr Jeremy Gambrill, Dr Lauren Pienaar, Dr Laura McMahon, Dr James Huang and Dr Kevin Draper are returning to Hervey Bay Hospital as first year doctors after spending time there learning when they were students.

A life as a pharmacist just wasn’t enough for Kevin Draper, one of Fraser Coast’s newest doctors.

Dr Draper studied for a total of eight-and-a-half years to get to where he is today – a pharmacist of 10 years, and a now a doctor at Hervey Bay Hospital.

“I grew up in a small rural town and we had a good relationship with the doctor and pharmacist, and I guess I liked the one-on-one care that you can give,” he said.

Wide Bay’s medical marijuana patient numbers at a high

Future of medicine looks bright with region’s new recruits

Dr Draper moved to the region with his family two years ago to complete his training, where he continued to work part time in community pharmacy and do home medicine reviews.

“I just felt there was more to do than pharmacy and I was limited by what I could do there,” he added.

Hervey Bay Hospital's group of first year doctors have arrived in the region and are currently undergoing orientation before commencing work next week.

When asked why he chose to retrain and become a doctor, he said: “There’s something about being able to see a sick patient and help them through the illness.

“Not a lot of people can say that their day to day job impacts lives as much as ours can.”

Dr Draper is one of 10 first-year doctors to start their medical careers at Hervey Bay Hospital next week – five of which are returning to the hospital after spending time there learning as students at the University of Queensland Rural Clinical School.

This week the group of interns are undergoing orientation before they start rotations through a variety of units including general medicine, surgery, emergency medicine and elective terms in other specialty areas.

“It certainly feels good to put our training to use,” Dr Draper said.

“It will be good to be part of the team, again, but actually be useful and help other doctors, nurses and allied health staff.”