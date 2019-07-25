Meet some of the Fraser Coast's cutest crime fighters

ON THE BEAT: Sergeant Ian Grigoris with four-year-old Scamp and five-year-old Rambo.

WITHIN their suburban backyard, dogs Scamp and Rambo play like any other four-legged family member.

Once their harnesses go on, however, they're some of the most valuable crime-fighting tools on the Fraser Coast.

Just last week, Scamp the labrador and long-term trainer Sergeant Ian Grigoris were involved in a major police operation that allegedly uncovered dangerous drugs and guns.

During the same operation, Rambo was used to track an offender who allegedly fled from a stolen car.

Sgt Grigoris said the German shepherd found the man allegedly hiding in a tree at Booral.

"They are a valuable operational resource for the general duties police where the dogs do things that we as humans can't," Sgt Grigoris said.

"They're very intelligent and they've got the nose which is very powerful.

"They have participated in a number of cases where the offender would have got away if it wasn't for the tracking of the police dog, or the detection of drugs by Scamp."

ON THE BEAT: Sgt Ian Grigoris from the Queensland Police Dog Squad with four-year-old Scamp. Alistair Brightman

Sgt Grigoris has 18 years of experience working with police dogs and trained Rambo from a puppy.

Both dogs live with Sgt Grigoris and travel with him wherever he goes.

"When I start getting ready for work, he (Rambo) really starts getting wound up," Sgt Grigoris said.

"Sometimes I put him in the car before I get dressed because I know he's going to work himself up.

"They love it. To them it's a big game, but if need be, they get serious and do the job as well."

Sgt Grigoris said although he treated Rambo and Scamp as family members, they were an operational tool with a job to do.

"For members of the public, try not to contaminate any of the areas when police are out with the dogs and don't approach a police dog," he said.

"At the end of the day, they've been trained to do a job and it's very hard for them to determine who's friendly and who's a bad guy, especially when they're in that work mode."