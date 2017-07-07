Meet the 10-year-old mechanic with a big heart

Taylor Hudson, 10, is spending a part of her school holidays taking apart lawn mowers to raise money for homeless people.

AT JUST 10-years-old, Taylor Hudson knows how to change oil on a motorcycle and use an air gun.

The Hervey Bay ballet dancer, is spending a part of her school holidays taking apart machinery to raise money for the homeless.

So far, she has taken apart 11 lawn mowers, for which she gets $5 each, and two whipper snippers earning $2.50 a piece from a Pialba Mowers staffer.

"Mowers take a lot more time than whipper snippers, as all you have to do with them is slide one big thing off," Taylor said.

"It's fun and easy if you know how to do it."

The aspiring scientist plans to buy a scooter with her earnings, and donate the rest to a relevant charity.

"They could be sick, have no food and no clothes," she said.

"I imagine myself if I was homeless, and I would like someone to help me if I was in trouble."

Pialba Mowers and Taylor's parents will both match what she raises.

