Meet the 13yo who has a job and does his own banking

MEET Westpac Hervey Bay's youngest banker Matthew Bone.

He's only 13 and he's already set up his own bank account and is saving all his hard earned cash.

He rode his bike to the bank to set up his very own bank account earlier in the year and every fortnight since he's been coming to Westpac to bank his money.

"I'm saving up for a Fitbit and then a car,” Matthew said.

"I like the independence of going to the bank by myself and not having to nag my parents for money.”

Matthew, who is in grade eight at Hervey Bay High School, saves every cent he earns.

He's planning on becoming a lawyer at the army when he's old enough and would like to one day have enough money to buy his own home.

When he's not at school or at the bank he's fishing.