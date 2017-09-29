36°
News

Meet the 13yo who has a job and does his own banking

Matthew Bone is one of Westpac Hervey Bay's youngest bankers.
Matthew Bone is one of Westpac Hervey Bay's youngest bankers. Amy Formosa
Amy Formosa
by

MEET Westpac Hervey Bay's youngest banker Matthew Bone.

He's only 13 and he's already set up his own bank account and is saving all his hard earned cash.

He rode his bike to the bank to set up his very own bank account earlier in the year and every fortnight since he's been coming to Westpac to bank his money.

Matthew Bone is one of Westpac Hervey Bay's youngest bankers.
Matthew Bone is one of Westpac Hervey Bay's youngest bankers. Amy Formosa

"I'm saving up for a Fitbit and then a car,” Matthew said.

"I like the independence of going to the bank by myself and not having to nag my parents for money.”

Matthew, who is in grade eight at Hervey Bay High School, saves every cent he earns.

He's planning on becoming a lawyer at the army when he's old enough and would like to one day have enough money to buy his own home.

When he's not at school or at the bank he's fishing.

Topics:  banking fraser coast westpac

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Flights from Hervey Bay to Melbourne still coming: Jetgo

Flights from Hervey Bay to Melbourne still coming: Jetgo

REGIONAL airline Jetgo has confirmed direct flights between Hervey Bay and Melbourne are still going ahead despite rumours of the service being cancelled.

FISHING REPORT: Best spots to avoid the wind

Jake hooked this ripper golden trevally while out on a charter with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

Hopefully we will see a break in the northerlies soon.

Bad batch of ice on Coast sending locals into frenzies

A bad batch of ice is believed to be making the rounds on the Fraser Coast

"We put it down to a bad batch of drugs."

It's going to be another scorcher this weekend!

There is an 80% chance of showers on Sunday.

Local Partners