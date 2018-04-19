Menu
The first Jetgo plane arrives in Hervey Bay.
Council News

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Melbourne flights raised again

19th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

DIRECT flights between Melbourne and the Fraser Coast was once again a hot topic at yesterday's forum.

Candidates were asked whether they would fight for a direct link between Victoria's capital and Hervey Bay airport.

Chamber of Commerce breakfast with mayoral candidates - (L) Paul Forst, George Seymour, Greg Schmidt, Tony Pantlin and Darren Everard.
The questioner also criticised the lack of advertising dollars spent wooing Melbourne visitors here when Jetgo flights failed to take off.

Cr Everard said the major airlines were a "law unto themselves” and ultimately it came down to consumer demand.

"We can get all those planes here, but they have to be full, or the airlines will not come here,” he said

Mr Pantlin said he would focus on expanding the economy to try and attract the respective airlines while Cr Seymour said the priority was to get the full schedule of Qantaslink's Brisbane to Hervey Bay flights back on track.

"If we could click our fingers and make anything happen, this would be one of the very first things we'd want,” Cr Seymour said.

