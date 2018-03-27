Meet the Chronicle's new digital producer

I'D never been to Hervey Bay but I arrived in the dark armed with a notepad and pen.

My name is Jessica Cook and I'm the new digital producer at the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

I am here to step into the large shoes left by Amy Formosa as she heads off on maternity leave.

I can tell she will be terribly missed but she's looking forward to the new challenge into motherhood.

So far I can say nothing but great things about my new home.

I have filled my first day with chatting to my Airbnb hosts about the best fishing spots, learning to navigate without google maps and filling my diary with recommendations of things to see around town.

Growing up in the small rural town of Glen Innes in NSW I was always motor bike riding, swimming in the rivers or playing as many team sports I could fit into my week.

More recently I have developed a love for travel, rugby union and brunch. And I hear there are plenty of picturesque spots to eat at.

But I'm not flying solo. I am never seen far from my bulldog Cleveland so I will fit right into this dog loving community.

Our goal for this week is to walk to the end of the Urangan Pier (regardless of the weather) closely followed by finding somewhere to rent and trying out as many cafes as we can find.

So far I'd say I have had a nice welcome to the region and I'm excited to get out into the community and see what adventures await.