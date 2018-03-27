Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New digital producer Jessica Cook and Cleveland on Mudjimba Beach, Sunshine Coast
New digital producer Jessica Cook and Cleveland on Mudjimba Beach, Sunshine Coast Jaclyn Kiorgaard
Opinion

Meet the Chronicle's new digital producer

by Jessica Cook
27th Mar 2018 1:24 PM

I'D never been to Hervey Bay but I arrived in the dark armed with a notepad and pen.

My name is Jessica Cook and I'm the new digital producer at the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

I am here to step into the large shoes left by Amy Formosa as she heads off on maternity leave.

I can tell she will be terribly missed but she's looking forward to the new challenge into motherhood.

So far I can say nothing but great things about my new home.

I have filled my first day with chatting to my Airbnb hosts about the best fishing spots, learning to navigate without google maps and filling my diary with recommendations of things to see around town.

Growing up in the small rural town of Glen Innes in NSW I was always motor bike riding, swimming in the rivers or playing as many team sports I could fit into my week.

More recently I have developed a love for travel, rugby union and brunch. And I hear there are plenty of picturesque spots to eat at.

But I'm not flying solo. I am never seen far from my bulldog Cleveland so I will fit right into this dog loving community.

Our goal for this week is to walk to the end of the Urangan Pier (regardless of the weather) closely followed by finding somewhere to rent and trying out as many cafes as we can find.

So far I'd say I have had a nice welcome to the region and I'm excited to get out into the community and see what adventures await.

dog hervey bay maternity leave moving new job relocation
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Could funerals take place in Fraser Coast parks?

Could funerals take place in Fraser Coast parks?

Council News FUNERALS and memorial services could be held in Fraser Coast public parks depending on the outcome of a council vote on Wednesday.

Flash flooding, storm warnings for southeast

Flash flooding, storm warnings for southeast

Weather Bucketing rain is causing flash flooding in South-East Queensland

UNPLUGGED: Young singer's dream run to grand final

UNPLUGGED: Young singer's dream run to grand final

News The grand final will on Wednesday from 7.30pm.

  • 27th Mar 2018 2:00 PM
10 popular camping spots close to the Fraser Coast

10 popular camping spots close to the Fraser Coast

Travel There are loads of beautiful camping spots to explore.

  • 27th Mar 2018 1:44 PM

Local Partners