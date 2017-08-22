Meet the Chronicle's newest journalist

IN CASE you're wondering, the name Inge is pronounced like 'singer' but without the 's' and reflects my Danish background.

If I had a dollar for every time someone asked, I would probably be retired.

Now that's out of the way, allow me to introduce myself as the newest journalist for the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

After spending 14 months working as a cadet journalist in the stunning Whitsundays, I decided it was time to spread my wings and take on a new challenge.

Little did I know I'd land on yet another beautiful coastal town, Hervey Bay, and I must say it's already made a memorable first impression.

On just my second night here, I joined the Chronicle team as they journeyed down Charlton Esplanade on their unique float along with many others for the annual Whale Parade.

The street was packed with people of all ages and despite the chilly weather, everyone flashed their best smile and gave participants an enthusiastic wave.

It immediately became clear this town was one with an overwhelming sense of community.

I look forward to meeting the locals and reporting on all things Hervey Bay.